ALERT: Met Eireann issues Halloween weather warning as Kilkenny braces for impact

Sandbags piled at the doors of houses in Freshford, County Kilkenny
Met Éireann have issued a new 'status yellow' rain warning for all counties including Kilkenny that will last from 6am on Bank Holiday Monday (Halloween) until midnight.
Heavy rainfall during this time, particularly in the afternoon and early evening, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
In areas of Kilkenny where waterways are already high, efforts are being made to mitigate potential flooding.
In Freshford, flooding that occurred on Thursday night and into Friday morning has already had a huge impact on local properties.
Sandbags have been provided in the village at vulnerable spots in a bid to prevent any further damage.
If travelling tomorrow, please take care as some roads may become flooded.
