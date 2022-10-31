Search

31 Oct 2022

Credit Union in Kilkenny bids happy retirement to long-serving colleague

Credit Union in Kilkenny bids happy retirement to long-serving and dedicated colleague

Picture: St. Canice's Credit Union, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

31 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

After more than two decades of service  and becoming 'face of the Credit Union' on High Street in Kilkenny during that time, Anne Dowling is now set to retire.

So many memories and friends have been made at the local credit union during that time and Anne's colleagues celebrated it all by hosting a spectacular retirement party recently.

In a post on social media, the credit union stated that they are so excited for Anne and 'know that her family and friends are ready to spend more quality time with her and that her garden is waiting!'

"We will miss her deeply and know our members and community will also," they added.

"Anne has been the face of the Credit Union in High Street for over 20 years. We are truly grateful for all the dedication and passion she has shown us and the local community.

"Make sure not to be a stranger and visit us!"

Happy retirement Anne!

