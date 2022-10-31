Thousands of Kilkenny people all across the county on boil water notices

Following recent heavy rainfall that has impacted waste water treatment, thousands of people in Kilkenny across multiple different water supply schemes, are still being advised to boil their water.
Approximately 4,300 customers on the Bennettsbridge Public Water Supply are affected, and this scheme includes other areas including Stoneyford, Kells, Knocktopher, Ballyhale and surrounding areas.
Approximately 3,300 customers on the Clogh-Castlecomer Public Water Supply are also affected, and this scheme includes other areas such as Moneenroe and surrounding areas.
Also affected at present are consumers on the Ballyragget Public Water supply.
How long before the boil water notice can be lifted?
Irish Water do not know at present, but they are working with Kilkenny County Council and will continue to liaise and consult with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable.
Visit 'water.ie' for detailed maps of areas implicated by the boil water notices or contact Irish Water Customer Contact Centre on 1800 278 278.
