Five spooky Kilkenny ghost stories

Have you ever heard these stories? Here are some tales from Kilkenny city schoolchildren told in the 1930s:

Written by Frances Davin, Waterford Road, Kilkenny:

"I heard this story being told at home by my father...

One Halloween night a man named Brennan from Callan went in to Grangemockler chapel to pray. He remained praying a long time, with the result that he got tired and fell asleep. While he was asleep the chapel door was locked. The man woke up at about twelve o'clock. On the stroke of twelve a priest came out of the Sacristy and said three times: "Is there anyone there to serve Mass?" The man was too frightened to answer. When the man was let out the next morning he went and told the Parish Priest. The next night the priest and the man went in to the chapel together. At twelve o'clock the priest came out of the Sacristy and said the same words as the night before. The Parish Priest said that there was someone to serve Mass and he then went up and served it. The priest that had appeared then told them that it was a Mass he forgot to say and had to come back to say it. The priest never appeared after that."

