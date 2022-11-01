Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Tuesday, November 1)

Some sunny spells this morning but showers will become widespread through the late afternoon and evening hours.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.
Mostly dry and clear tonight with just a few isolated showers.
Cloud will increase as the night goes on with outbreaks of rain reaching the west coast by Wednesday morning.
Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, while light to moderate southwest winds gradually backing southerly and freshening by morning.
