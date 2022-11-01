Woman's car driven into canal in Laois

A woman has escaped death after her car went into a Laois canal last weekend.
A car was driven into the Grand Canal at Vicarstown on Bank Holiday Monday, October 31.
The incident happened at 5pm, in dark and rainy conditions, on a narrow patch of roadway.
Laois Gardaí have confirmed to the Leinster Express / Laois Live, that the woman managed to escape from her car, uninjured.
"A passing motorist saw the car in the water and went to get a life buoy. When they got back, the driver had made it up onto the bank herself," a Garda spokesperson said.
