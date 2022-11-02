YELLOW ALERT: Kilkenny braces for stormy conditions and further potential flooding

File Photo
A status yellow weather warning came into effect at 4am this morning in Kilkenny and will remain in place until 9am.
Met Eireann have warned that it will be 'very windy' today 'with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly'.
"Some severe and damaging gusts may occur," states the warning which adds that a "spell of heavy rain" is predicted will cause flooding in some places.
Various agencies, including Kilkenny County Council, are on standby and will be monitoring the situation as it develops.
Road users, in particular, are being urged to exercise caution if driving during any bad weather.
