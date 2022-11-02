Traffic lights stolen from Kilkenny village

Gardaí in Callan are investigating following the theft of temporary traffic lights from Kilmanagh Village between 9am on Friday and 11am on Saturday.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident to contact them in Callan Garda Station.
