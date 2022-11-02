More flash flooding hits areas of Kilkenny

Flooded road in Ferrybank earlier today / PICTURE: Agnieszka Mickiewicz
Sudden downpours in South Kilkenny earlier today caused local roads to become flooded across the region, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.
In Ferrybank, on the border of Kilkenny and Waterford, water streamed down the main road after a sudden torrential downpour.
Excess water pooled up in different spots as the drains could not take the flow before slowly receding again.
Driving conditions from the N25 roundabout near Grannagh in South Kilkenny all the way down to the R711 into Waterford city were extremely hazardous for a time.
Again, pools of water formed quickly on the roads and drivers were forced to cross lanes suddenly.
Prior to the sudden downpours, local councillors met this morning at Ferrybank Library and the recent bad weather was high on the agenda.
Cllr Pat Dunphy confirmed that the Piltown Municipal District area has also seen several houses flooded in recent days and lots of damage done.
