Landmark Kilkenny property sells for a pretty sum

Eden Hall, Ballyragget, County Kilkenny
Historic Eden Hall in Ballyragget sold earlier this year for €850,000 - figures from the Property Price Register show.
Described as a 'most attractive historic home', Eden Hall is positioned within private woodland grounds on the periphery of Ballyragget.
The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage stated that the 'farmhouse represents an important component of the eighteenth-century domestic built heritage of County Kilkenny'.
"The architectural value of the composition is confirmed by such attributes as the symmetrical façade centred on a restrained doorcase showing a simple petal fanlight; the uniform or near uniform proportions of the openings on each floor; and the slightly oversailing roof."
The sale of the property was listed on the register on July 11, 2022.
