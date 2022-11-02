ALERT: Power outages across Kilkenny

ESB Networks have confirmed that they are currently working to restore power to a number of areas of County Kilkenny.
Customers in areas of Kilkenny including Graignamanagh, Rosbercon and Grannagh are affected.
ESB Networks hopes to restore power to these customers by 9.30pm.
If you spot fallen electricity wires remember that they are live and dangerous.
Never approach or touch them. Call the ESB emergency service immediately on 1800 372 999.
Visit 'powercheck.esbnetworks.ie' for further information.
