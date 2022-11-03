Hail, thunder and lightning possible in Kilkenny today

A mainly dry start to today (Thursday) in Kilkenny, but scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop for the late morning, afternoon and evening.
There is a slight risk of hail and lightning mixed in.
Cool with highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with mostly moderate southeasterly or variable winds through early part of the day later veering northwest.
Mostly dry and clear tonight.
Chilly with lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.