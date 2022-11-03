Traditional Butchers Shop in Kilkenny for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Barrack St, Castlecomer, Kilkenny
This commercial property is a detached building situated in the centre of Castlecomer, a market town approximately 16 kilometres from Kilkenny.
The unit presently trades as a Butchers Shop and has done for the last over one hundred years, it is being sold as a going concern or for alternative use.
It contains a large yard, Sheds, Shop preparation area, Cold Room, and the main Butchers Shop.
These are all on the ground floor. On the first floor is a number of small rooms which are in need of repair.
The shop building (excluding outhouses/sheds) measures approximately 160 square metres and the total site measures approximately 500 square metres.
This premises comes with all standard appliances as seen plus oven, fryers and a second coldroom.
Ideal as a butchers, deli or any food production/manufacturing business.
ASKING PRICE: €275,000
Contact Property Partners Buggy (056 7796161) for further enquiries!
