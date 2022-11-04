Search

04 Nov 2022

The Lonesome West is coming to a stage near you in Kilkenny

The case from The Lonesome West

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

The Fionn MacCumhaill Players are staging The Lonesome West by Martin Mc Donagh.

The masterpiece is by the famous playwright whose latest screenplay, The Banshees of Inisherrin is currently showing in cinemas in Kilkenny.

The Lonesome West is a dark comedy set in Leenane in the west of Ireland. The play tells the story of two brothers constantly at war with each other and of a young priest with a drink problem and a schoolgirl who sells poteen.

The critically acclaimed play will be staged in by The Fionn MacCumhaill Players at Mullinahone Hall on November 17 and at Kilcash Hall on November 18 and then will travel to The White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel on November 26 and to the Thomastown Hall on November 27.

All performances are at 8pm. Tickets will be on sale at door at all the venues on night. Booking enquiries can also be made on (083) 1355762 and (087) 2948231.

The cast is Coleman Conner (Will Condon), Valene Conner (Noel Clancy), Fr. Walsh (John Peter Morris) and Girleen (Louise Fallon).

