Search

04 Nov 2022

Kilkenny local announced for prestigious national scholarship

Kilkenny local announced for prestigious national scholarship

Bryan Daniels

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Bryan Daniels, a dairy farmer from outside Kilmoganny, has been announced as one of the recipients of a Nuffield Ireland scholarship for 2023.

On Friday, November 18, he will attend the Nuffield Ireland annual conference in the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin where he will formally commence his scholarship. 

As part of his Nuffield Scholarship, Bryan will focus on identifying the restrictions and solutions to incorporating clover on Irish grassland farms.   

THROWBACK: Kilkenny city in 1983 - see pics!

Pictures from Kevin's World (via RTÉ, 1983)

 
Bryan is a graduate of Kildalton Agricultural College in County Kilkenny. Bryan returned home to farm in 1999 where he converted the dairy and beef farm to a fully dairy enterprise. 

He has received several accolades in the last 20 years including Teagasc Student of the Year, 2001; FBD Young Farmer of the Year, 2007; and Teagasc Overall & Sustainable Farming Grassland Farmer of the Year, 2019.   
 
The Nuffield Ireland conference takes place on Friday, November 18, 2022 in the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. The theme for this year’s event, which will feature a range of panel discussions and presentations is “Moving way beyond greenwashing: developing solutions for a ‘net positive’ agriculture”. 

Councillors irate as owner of huge Kilkenny shopping centre remains unknown


 
Joe Leonard, Chair, Nuffield Ireland said, “With so much antagonistic and polarised debate on how agriculture can adequately address the enormous climate challenge, our farmers are experiencing huge amounts of additional stress and it is very difficult to see a way forward. Never before has leadership been more important in order to meet our country's climate ambitions in a realistic way.  
 
“I believe that Nuffield Ireland has a role to play in helping to encourage reconciliation on both sides of the debate in order to encourage all parties to work together in developing solutions.

“I believe that the almost hostile approach to the debate is adding more stress to farmers who are already feeling immense pressure. We need to encourage balanced dialogue in order to ensure the sustainability of our agricultural sector, both from an economic and mental wellbeing perspective.”   

Cross on the highest peak in Kilkenny damaged

 

Tickets can be purchased on 'www.nuffield.ie'.  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media