Kilkenny local announced for prestigious national scholarship

Bryan Daniels, a dairy farmer from outside Kilmoganny, has been announced as one of the recipients of a Nuffield Ireland scholarship for 2023.

On Friday, November 18, he will attend the Nuffield Ireland annual conference in the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin where he will formally commence his scholarship.

As part of his Nuffield Scholarship, Bryan will focus on identifying the restrictions and solutions to incorporating clover on Irish grassland farms.

Bryan is a graduate of Kildalton Agricultural College in County Kilkenny. Bryan returned home to farm in 1999 where he converted the dairy and beef farm to a fully dairy enterprise.

He has received several accolades in the last 20 years including Teagasc Student of the Year, 2001; FBD Young Farmer of the Year, 2007; and Teagasc Overall & Sustainable Farming Grassland Farmer of the Year, 2019.



The Nuffield Ireland conference takes place on Friday, November 18, 2022 in the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. The theme for this year’s event, which will feature a range of panel discussions and presentations is “Moving way beyond greenwashing: developing solutions for a ‘net positive’ agriculture”.

Joe Leonard, Chair, Nuffield Ireland said, “With so much antagonistic and polarised debate on how agriculture can adequately address the enormous climate challenge, our farmers are experiencing huge amounts of additional stress and it is very difficult to see a way forward. Never before has leadership been more important in order to meet our country's climate ambitions in a realistic way.“I believe that Nuffield Ireland has a role to play in helping to encourage reconciliation on both sides of the debate in order to encourage all parties to work together in developing solutions.

“I believe that the almost hostile approach to the debate is adding more stress to farmers who are already feeling immense pressure. We need to encourage balanced dialogue in order to ensure the sustainability of our agricultural sector, both from an economic and mental wellbeing perspective.”

Tickets can be purchased on 'www.nuffield.ie'.