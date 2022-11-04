A artist's representation of Jupiter Picture: Pixabay
Space enthusiasts in Kilkenny are set to be treated to a rare astronomical spectacle later on tis evening.
On the evening of November 4, 2022, the 'waxing gibbous' moon slides by Jupiter, which means Jupiter will appear above the moon.
The peak of the event due at 10pm.
Astronomy Ireland says the pairing of Jupiter and the moon will start to become visible at around sunset this evening, when the planet will be just to the upper left of the Moon as they both rise.
People who witness the astronomical event are asked to send a written report or photo to Astronomy Ireland.
