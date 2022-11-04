FSAI warns Kilkenny consumers to avoid batches of popular ready meal

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning consumers in Kilkenny with allergies to avoid batches of a popular ready meal.
According to the FSAI, batches of Baxter & Greene Beef Lasagne (pack sizes 400g and 800g, all use by dates up to and including November 10, 2022) may contain allergens not declared on the list of ingredients.
This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of wheat, milk, egg, or celery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.