Kilkenny drama group The Big Tree Players are back on stage

The Big Tree Players Drama Group are back on stage again after a long absence mainly due to the pandemic which put a halt to live performances for a while.

This year’s production is a play called Wake in the West by Michael J Ginnelly and is set in the West of Ireland and rehearsals are well underway.

The play is humourous and highly entertaining and promises to provide laughter in abundance to its audience.

The play has a cast of nine characters comprising five men and four women and for some this will be their debut performance as they tread the boards for the first time.

Four of those have never been on stage before but are doing well in rehearsals and are very comfortable with their roles. The other five are old hands and are well used to the spotlight.



This year’s production is directed by Tony Murray who is also another very experienced stage hand. and no doubt will add his touch to the show.

The first of the shows will be in the Concert Hall in Thomastown on November 11, 12 and 13 at 8pm nightly and this will be followed by two more performance in De le Salle College in Bagenalstown on November 26 and 27 also at 8pm.

Admission is €10 to the show. Tickets can be purchased on the door at both venues.