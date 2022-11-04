Search

04 Nov 2022

Kilkenny drama group The Big Tree Players are back on stage

Kilkenny drama group The Big Tree Players are back on stage

The cast from the Wake in the West which will be performed in Thomastown and Bagenelstown later this month

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

The Big Tree Players Drama Group are back on stage again after a long absence mainly due to the pandemic which put a halt to live performances for a while.

This year’s production is a play called Wake in the West by Michael J Ginnelly and is set in the West of Ireland and rehearsals are well underway.

Friel masterpiece to be performed at Watergate in Kilkenny

The play is humourous and highly entertaining and promises to provide laughter in abundance to its audience.

The play has a cast of nine characters comprising five men and four women and for some this will be their debut performance as they tread the boards for the first time.

Four of those have never been on stage before but are doing well in rehearsals and are very comfortable with their roles. The other five are old hands and are well used to the spotlight.

This year’s production is directed by Tony Murray who is also another very experienced stage hand. and no doubt will add his touch to the show.

The first of the shows will be in the Concert Hall in Thomastown on November 11, 12 and 13 at 8pm nightly and this will be followed by two more performance in De le Salle College in Bagenalstown on November 26 and 27 also at 8pm.

Admission is €10 to the show. Tickets can be purchased on the door at both venues.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media