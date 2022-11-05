Search

05 Nov 2022

A talk on the driving force behind the Kilkenny Archaelogical Society

A talk on the driving force behind the Kilkenny Archaelogical Society

Mary Cody

05 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

A very special talk on a woman who has shaped Kilkenny’s history will take place at the Phelan Room in Rothe House on November 16.


“Margaret M. Phelan of Kilkenny, a personal view by John Kirwan” will tell the story of this extraordinary woman who was a founder member of Kilkenny Archaeological Society and a key mover and shaker in the saving of the Rothe House complex.

Margaret M Phelan (MMP) or, as more widely known, Daisy Phelan, was undoubtably the main driving force of the original brave band to which collectively the current membership of Kilkenny Archaeological Society owe a huge thanks for their foresight, tenacity and their capacity - in her often repeated words ‘to keep on keeping on’ until Rothe House was purchased, its future secured and it was slowly, fully restored to what we see today.

Her vision and determination to bring Kilkenny’s history to the fore makes her the undoubted leader of Kilkenny’s renewal in the 20th Century and its development as a visitor’s destination, for which she fully deserved the Freedom of the City which was bestowed on her. Promoting Kilkenny Castle, Rothe House and the many original buildings of the city, she and her group held together the heritage of the city for a better future.

The Kilkenny Archaeological Society are delighted that many members of her extended family will join the society for this evening dedicated to her memory and to honouring her seminal role in the early years of the society. Family members of others who played leading roles in the society’s early years are also likely to attend.

The event will take place in the Phelan Room in Rothe House at 8pm. Tickets are available from Rothe House. Because of the likely demand for them, early application is strongly recommended.

