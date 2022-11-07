Motorists asked not to park cars in Kilkenny carpool from today

Cars parked in verges at Danesfort on the N10
From today, Monday, November 7, motorists are asked not to park cars on the Danesfort side of the N10 for a period of two weeks.
This is to allow re-surfacing works to take place on the road.
The works will be conducted from 8am to 6pm.
Motorists have been asked to park elsewhere for the duration of the works.
There will be heavy plant and machinery involved in this re-surfacing so care is advised entering and exiting the site.
