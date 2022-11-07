Search

Conference event builds on the legacy of design in Kilkenny

Pictured from left to right Mark Duncan and Richard Curran

Reporter:

Mary Cody

07 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Kilkenny County Council is staging a unique conference event showcasing the past, present, future on how Kilkenny is positioned to drive design excellence.

This prestigious event will celebrate Kilkenny’s design legacy on Friday, November 18 at the Parade Tower, at Kilkenny Castle. This event is one of many events taking place nationwide during Design Week 2022.

Building on the legacy of design in Kilkenny, this conference will celebrate the strong history of design in Kilkenny and cast an eye on how this rich legacy could contribute to the future of design in Kilkenny. The event will also see the launch a new publication, Designing for Ireland commissioned by KIDCo and authored by Mark Duncan. This book examines the political context of the Kilkenny Design Workshops and design in Ireland.

Event MC, Richard Curran will chair two panels on the morning. The first panel commemorating the history of design in Kilkenny and in Ireland, will include Mark Duncan; Mary Mullin and Dr Mary Ann Bolger.

The second panel will examine, the future of design and will include industry experts Aoife Murphy of Tirlan; Carol Gibbons, Enterprise Ireland; Tom Watts, DCCI; Dr. Fiona Chambers, and Elisa Luoto representing Young Finnish Design.

Aileen McGrath, Acting Head of Enterprise for Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny said that the conference is focused on the promotion of design, innovation and design-led thinking.

‘The future of design is very important to Kilkenny.

“We want to encourage the development and viability of all business through the promotion of design, innovation, and design-led thinking. This Design Kilkenny event will reflect the origins of design in Kilkenny and will discuss what lies ahead in this dynamic field.’2

Design Week Ireland 2022 is funded by the Department of Enterprise Trade & Employment through Enterprise Ireland,” she said.

For more information visit: www.investkilkenny.ie
/designkilkenny

