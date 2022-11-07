Decision due on planning permission for new restaurant in Kilkenny

File Photo
A decision is due this week for a change of use planning application at The Rower Inistioge GAA Club in County Kilkenny.
The GAA club seeks 'change of use' permission to convert two existing two-storey semi-detached dwellings into a restaurant, café and artisan food retail unit.
Internal and external alterations, a new first floor terrace/balcony area, outdoor dining areas, external signage and all associated site works are also included in the plans.
A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due by this Thursday, November 10.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.