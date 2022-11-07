Delaney's of the Slatequarries and what it meant to South Kilkenny

It was the end of an era when Delaney’s closed its doors for the last time.

The news brought ripples of sadness, nostalgia and regret as another outpost of rural Ireland, this time on our own doorstep was gone.

Located in a wooded valley on the Carrick on Suir to Kilmoganny, now the road to the motorway and also the junction to Callan and Kilkenny, Delaney’s was known across the world for its uniqueness, friendliness, music and song.

No sat navs, co-ordinates or post codes were required to find it.

Standing within one hundred yards of the Lingaun River that divides Kilkenny and Tipperary, Leinster and Munster it was also tucked in between the junctions of an offset crossroads.

Across the road, one branch led to the former industrial heart of the area in the Slatequarries and now the Heritage site of the Coshel in Knockroe.

Whilst the one on the same side crossed a tributary to the Lingaun and led uphill by the waterfall to Kilmacoliver and Tullahought.

Within the same distance it was flanked by the mill that commenced life working with flax and later became a corn mill and the local RIC Barracks whose gable wall served most of the last century as a centre of Handball.

Delaney’s demise within 72 hours of both Kilkenny and Tipperary hurling teams going down in their respective provincial finals was not lost, as the location and customer balance added great life and humour to its many conversations.

Catering for the daily living and social life of the locality, it provided at its peak, every household item from a pin to a pot to a pint.

Inside the double entrance door, the counter that swung around three walls served as a hardware store on the left, the bar in the middle with the grocery side leading to the door to the Tap and Music Rooms.

All around the walls and counters were shelves that miraculously contained whatever you wanted, whilst the larger items hung from the wooden ceiling. In its time it served all types of fuel had a Texaco petrol pump, a three penny wafer ice cream and even a Santa Claus store.

Part of an area rich in culture, history and heritage Delaney’s had extra dimensions as it once bottled its own stout and had its own dance, the “Slatequarries Set”.

Then there was the Dog Races for all breeds that thrived for a generation on Sunday evenings.

Other attractions in different times included the Slatequarries Festival, Duck Races on the River, meetings of the Kilmoganny Harriers and Pitch and Toss under the Sycamore tree. Every fine evening there was handball and flood and fly fishing in season.

With the Slatequarry footballers having won the Leinster senior football final in 1900, inter county hurling games held sway with players from all the townslands around Ahenny and Baunreigh competing on Sundays in the field by the Barracks that was often the site for the travelling shows and cinemas.

To the present day it was a stopping point for vintage days and for passing teams on the way home from a game.

As a music venue, it attracted every nationality to hear the traditional music and songs, where every visitor could contribute a song in any language.

On Thursday evening there were visitors from near and far, from Italy, America and Canada. Pat McCarthy was home from Australia after almost 50 years and they all not knowing it was the final event.

As topical stories were discussed and stories exchanged in the bar and outside under the star studded sky, the old songs that went on to become famous and had been sung at the end of the piano by Christy O’Connor were recalled.

On the evening the session that involved a huge array of instruments and styles lasted for hours as they were all aired and everyone who was ever there and sung a song or played a tune contributed for the last time.

As the final session was wrapping up, the Fear an Tí John Ryan recalled the ever present George Daniels who played the fiddle for generations at the twice-weekly session.

Also Ciara, who assisted with the running of the show in recent times, and the proprietor John Delaney for whom Seamus Brady had written and dedicated a special verse of the “The Parting Glass”.

A benefactor to all local events, John came from generations of an outstanding musical family and played the organ for most of his life for the choir in Tullahought and often in Windgap churches.

A special treat for anyone, who quietly entered through the shop door was to be taken away from the frenzy of modern day living by hearing John on the piano as he played the Marino Waltz or one of his many other great specialities or reminiscences.

As a verse of Home Boys Home failed to dislodge the visitors at closing time, the lights flicked out in their customary fashion and all present thought it was a dream and that John Delaney was back in business.

However, it was not to be, as they all joined in their own quiet way to wish John continued health and happiness and thank the Delaney Family for the service they provided and to all who added to the unique culture and atmosphere of Delaney’s from well before our fathers’ times.