Boil Water Notices on Bennettsbridge, Clogh-Castlecomer, and Ballyragget lifted

Boil water notices have been lifted in Bennettsbridge, Clogh-Castlecomer and Ballyragget Public Water Supplies

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council is notifying those consumers in these areas that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, that the boil water notices issued just over a week ago are now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice was originally issued as a precaution to protect public health following an issue of increased turbidity in the raw water source as a result of heavy rainfall. Irish Water’s operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Kilkenny County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Those consumers on the Bennettsbridge, Clogh-Castlecomer, and Ballyragget Public Water Supplies can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.

Irish Water’s Drinking Water Compliance Specialist (Environmental Regulation), Patrick Duggan said: “Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”Irish Water, the Local Authority, and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring, and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation, and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.