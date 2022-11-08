ALERT: Beware of fallen debris on Kilkenny roads this morning

File Photo
Kilkenny County Council are advising motorists to beware of fallen debris on roads this morning following gusty winds yesterday evening and overnight.
Damaging gusts were forecast for Kilkenny yesterday as the county was placed into a status yellow wind warning.
Today will also be breezy but with sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy and a few possibly thundery.
Please drive with caution.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.