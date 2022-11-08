Gardaí in Kilkenny issue warning over vehicle modifications

Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued an alert about vehicle modifications and are encouraging local drivers to ask - how safe is my vehicle for others?

This follows an incident where gardaí spotted a sharp steel bonnet decoration on a vehicle on High Street, Kilkenny.

"No doubt the owner hasn't fully thought it through though," gardaí said.

"The steel sharp object would seriously injure a pedestrian even at a modest speed.

"In fact if you were to fall against it, you might also be injured."

Similarly, gardaí are urging local drivers not to use 'unnecessary bull bars for vehicles that are not in the Agri sector'.

"These may cause additional injury to pedestrians if fitted," gardaí stated.

"Think safety, think before you modify and remember we all share the road space but some users are more vulnerable than others."