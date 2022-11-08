Search

08 Nov 2022

World premiere with the King in Freshford this weekend

The songs of Elvis will be sung at two special performances

Reporter:

Mary Cody

08 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Féile Lachtain 2022 comes to a close this weekend with a special Mass to be celebrated in both parish churches in what may well be a world premiere.

Sacred music for the Mass will consist of the spiritual songs of Elvis Presley. According to the organisers there is no record of a similar Mass taking place before now.

The songs will be sung by Alexander Rafter, accompanied on the organ by his mother Maura and well-known local musicians Garry Barnaville, Jerry Delaney and David O’Reilly.

The musicians will be joined by the combined choirs of Tulla and Freshford churches, who add greatly to the occasion. Some of the hymns to be sung include well-loved numbers like ‘It Is No Secret What God Can Do’, recorded by Elvis for the first time sixty-five years ago in 1957 and ‘Crying In The Chapel’ which topped the British charts in 1965.

In 1972 Elvis won his second Grammy award for his final gospel music album. Alex has chosen ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘He Is My Everything’ from that album. The final hymn, ‘How Great Thou Art’ was a high spot in Elvis’s live act and, sadly, it was the last number recorded for a TV special on June 21, 1977, just two months before he died.

Mass in St Nicholas’s Church in Tulla will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 12 and Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Sunday, November 13 at St Lachtain’s Church, Freshford.

Monsignor Kieron Kennedy, Parish Priest of Freshford, will be the celebrant on both occasions.

Organisers would like to thank Monsignor Kennedy for facilitating the Mass and the preparations.
This brings to a close a special year in the history of the parish of Freshford.

The Year of St. Lachtain marked the 1400th anniversary of the death of Lachtain and celebrated more than 1400 years of worship in the parish.
“Thanks to all who helped to make it a success. Féile Lachtain 2023 also promises much as the committee at Ionad Lachtain Church, Arts and Heritage Centre are quietly confident of getting a one day loan of the Shrine of St. Lachtain’s Arm from the National Museum. Watch this space!,” said the organisers.

