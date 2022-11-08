Search

08 Nov 2022

School in Kilkenny ready to celebrate fifty years with special event this week

Christopher Dunne

08 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Scoil Bhríde in Goresbridge would like to welcome back all past pupils, staff members, parents and the local community to celebrate a special 50th Anniversary Mass this Friday, November 11.

The Mass will be held at 11am this Friday in the Church of the Holy Trinity.

Come celebrate the Golden Jubilee of this wonderful local school and enjoy some refreshments, chats and memories afterwards in Ionad Dara.

It will be remembered as a historical occasion in the social history of Goresbridge.

ABOUT SCOIL BHRÍDE:

Scoil Bhríde is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year – 50 years since it was officially opened by Mr. Jim Gibbons (Minister for Agriculture) on October 1, 1972.

Mr. Gibbons was representing Mr. Padraig Falkner (Minister for Education).

Bishop Patrick Lennon celebrated a Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in honour of the occasion and gave a solemn blessing to the school.

This was followed by a lunch in St. Bridget’s Secondary School.

The teaching staff in the school at that time consisted of six nuns and one lay-teacher - Sr. Joseph, Sr. Anthony, Sr. Annunciata, Sr. Lawrence, Sr. Camillus (Principal) and Mrs. Sadie Lawlor (Vice-Principal).

The school building was designed by the architect – Mr. O’Doherty and built by Mr. M. Jones, Muine Bheag.

The original school building consisted of five classrooms, the assembly hall, staff room and kitchen.

Over the years some building improvements have been made to Scoil Bhríde thanks to the careful oversight of successive Boards of Management.

The playground has been re-surfaced along with upgrading of windows, doors, electrical and mechanical works.

Most recently a new roof membrane has been added.

We have also created an outdoor classroom area which was much appreciated during the pandemic.

Future plans include a designated sensory space within the school to enhance and promote the health and wellbeing of pupils.

Scoil Bhríde also enjoys an excellent relationship with the local Goresbridge Community Group who have been instrumental in helping pupils and staff to maintain the school garden.

The adjacent Goresbridge Community Playground was opened in 2017 and this has become a very welcome amenity to facilitate movement breaks, running challenges, PE skills development and some good old playground fun!

The pupils in Scoil Bhríde enjoy a varied curriculum with a wide range of curricular and extra-curricular activities including GAA sports, swimming, drama, school tours and trips to the local library.

Most recently, senior pupils are learning Spanish and French as part of the 'Say Yes to Languages Programme'.

To mark this historical occasion every pupil and staff member also planted daffodil bulbs in our school garden.

Scoil Bhríde also has an active Parents’ Association who contribute very positively to the learning experiences of the pupils, organising fun events for pupils and parents along with organising much-needed fundraisers.

