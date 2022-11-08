Search

08 Nov 2022

Kilkenomics brings a fusion of comedy and economics to Kilkenny

The panel for Distorting Reality:Media in the age of Capitalist Surveillance PICTURE: Allen Kiely

Reporter:

Mary Cody

08 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

After a three-year break Kilkenomics was back with a bang last weekend - with several shows selling out weeks in advance.

The festival is a highlight for many, offering a unique offering and hours of thought-provoking debate. Some of the world’s finest thinkers, economists and comedians join forces in this very special weekend - a mix of economics and current affairs along with a good dash of comedy.

Revellers were entertained and informed throughout with the excellent Jennifer O’Connell hosting Distorting Reality: Media in the age of Surveillance Capitalism in Set Theatre on Saturday night.

Most people are all too aware that their privacy is compromised online while many feeling that they have lost control of their privacy while they muddle through the somewhat murky waters of social media.

The debate was lively and engaging and full of interesting insights into how best to deal with our own personal data and our privacy when faced with somewhat ominous tech giants. Food for thought indeed.

News

