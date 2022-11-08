Kilkenomics brings a fusion of comedy and economics to Kilkenny

The panel for Distorting Reality:Media in the age of Capitalist Surveillance PICTURE: Allen Kiely
After a three-year break Kilkenomics was back with a bang last weekend - with several shows selling out weeks in advance.
The festival is a highlight for many, offering a unique offering and hours of thought-provoking debate. Some of the world’s finest thinkers, economists and comedians join forces in this very special weekend - a mix of economics and current affairs along with a good dash of comedy.
Revellers were entertained and informed throughout with the excellent Jennifer O’Connell hosting Distorting Reality: Media in the age of Surveillance Capitalism in Set Theatre on Saturday night.
Most people are all too aware that their privacy is compromised online while many feeling that they have lost control of their privacy while they muddle through the somewhat murky waters of social media.
The debate was lively and engaging and full of interesting insights into how best to deal with our own personal data and our privacy when faced with somewhat ominous tech giants. Food for thought indeed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.