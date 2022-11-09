Telephone boxes in Kilkenny to be replaced with electric vehicle chargers

EasyGo, the largest private car charging network in Ireland, has announced a multi-million Euro investment in new fast DC EV chargers in Kilkenny and towns and villages around Ireland.

The investment is part of a partnership with eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications company, where telephone kiosks are being removed and replaced with state-of-the-art Tritium electric vehicle chargers.

As part of this investment programme, EasyGo has committed to deploying 200 fast DC chargers around Ireland.

EasyGo has contracts to add Tritium chargers at 70 locations in counties Kilkenny, Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford, Tipperary and Monaghan, which will be rolled out over the next six months.

EasyGo is actively engaged with other local authorities to identify 130 additional locations across Ireland for new fast DC Tritium chargers, and this programme will be delivered at zero cost to county councils.

Commenting on this project, Chris Kelly, founder and technical director of EasyGo said: “We are delighted to work with so many local authorities on this programme as well as with our partners in eir and Tritium. Our team is already actively rolling out the plan to install 70 new fast Tritium chargers and we’ll continue to engage with local authorities and look forward to identifying 130 more locations around the country. This rollout is consistent with the national strategy outlined by Department of Transport and ZEVI. These chargers will make the transition to EVs in rural Ireland much easier and will be located in convenient town centre locations across the country.”

To support with the EV technology requirements for the rollout, EasyGo has partnered with Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers for electric vehicles and producer of some of the most advanced DC fast chargers in the world.