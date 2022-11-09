Search

09 Nov 2022

REVEALED: Huge number on trolleys this year in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

09 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

More than 5,000 patients at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny were left waiting for beds so far this year, new data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reveals.

5,143 admitted patients had no option but to occupy trolleys at the local hospital in 2022.

Nationally, more than a 100,000 admitted patients, including nearly 2,000 children, had to go without beds.

This is the earliest in a year that this high a number of admitted patients has ever been recorded and the INMO are calling for urgent action before an expected winter surge.

