09 Nov 2022

Celebrating two decades of work by Eileen Mulrooney in Callan

A work by Eileen Mulrooney

Reporter:

Mary Cody

09 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

KCAT Art and Study Centre presents a Retrospective by Eileen Mulrooney from November 7 to 25 at the Edmund Rice Centre in Callan.

Eileen Mulrooney’s love of art was fostered at the Presentation College in Carrick-on-Suir before she went on to study at KCAT, where she has been a member of KCAT studio since 2005.

Eileen has shown widely in Ireland and internationally, including at the Kilkenny Design Centre; the Freight Gallery Fremantle; Gallery Prabelli Wiltz; the Crawford Gallery Cork; the West Cork Arts Centre; and the Linenhall Arts Centre Castlebar.

Her work has been featured alongside the work of her KCAT colleagues in Wild Fire Productions feature documentary Living Colour and several publications, including The Engagement Project KCAT 2014-2020; Perceptions 2016 The Art of Citizenship; and Art & Inclusion The Story of KCAT 2009. 

For Eileen, painting is a way to honour and share the world’s beauty, and she feels an immense responsibility to do so with care. She is driven by a deeply felt need to develop and continually improve upon the skills that she feels are required for such a task.Consequently, her approach to painting is often intensely studious, with each paint stroke considered and consciously applied.

Nonetheless, while Eileen demands a great deal from herself and continually seeks to build on the outcomes of her efforts, she persists with great positivity, dedicated to conveying the optimism of beautiful things. The resulting paintings register and communicate the sense of wonder through which she clearly feels the world deserves to be engaged. Her body of work is a deeply felt reminder of how important it is to notice and cherish the spaces that we exist in and that sustain us. 

The opening takes place at 2pm on Thursday (November 10) and all are welcome. 


 

