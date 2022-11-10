Collision on the M9 motorway in Kilkenny

A road traffic collision took place earlier this evening on the M9 motorway in County Kilkenny.
It happened on the northbound side of the motorway between Junction 9 (Danesfort) and Junction 8 (Kilkenny).
No serious injuries have been reported.
The incident was cleared at approximately 8.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.