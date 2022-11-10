Witness appeal after woman (40s) killed in fatal collision in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Kilkenny earlier today, Thursday, November 10, 2022.

At approximately 5.20pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and pedestrian on the N10 at Spring Hill, Kilkenny.

The pedestrian, a woman in her mid 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The N10 at the scene of the collision is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.