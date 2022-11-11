Kilkenny volunteer to be honoured at National Volunteer Awards

A Kilkenny-based volunteer has been shortlisted as a finalist for the National Volunteer Ireland Awards in December 2022.

Brendan Hoyne, a volunteer with Scouting Ireland, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Children and Youth category.

Those shortlisted will be honored at the national awards ceremony in December, which celebrates the commitment and dedication of volunteers across Ireland.

“Volunteering is at the heart of so many of our communities across Ireland,” said Kilkenny Volunteer Centre Manager, Salena Grace.

“In many cases we rely on volunteers to support the delivery of vital services like health and housing, and volunteers also enrich communities by organising local festivals and planting community gardens. These awards give us an opportunity to recognise the passion and dedication of people like Brendan who give so much to others.

“I never fail to be inspired reading these stories and I’d like to congratulate Brendan and all of this year’s nominees.”

The Volunteer Ireland Awards are supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development, which recognises the importance of volunteers in communities.

“The challenges we have faced in recent years have shown us just how resilient our volunteers are and how much we, as a country, rely on them,” said Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’ Brien.

"Without their selfless contribution of time and energy, many of the supports we value as a society would not happen. Today’s shortlist announcement highlights the vital role volunteers play at the heart of their communities. I am delighted that my Department plays a key role in supporting volunteering and the Volunteer Ireland Awards, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the nominees.”

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan said: “Healthy Ireland has long been a supporter of the work done by volunteers in supporting healthy, happy and resilient communities, which has a huge impact for the sectors involved and their communities. This year the shortlist recognises some truly inspiring work by the nominees and I’m delighted that Healthy Ireland can partner with Volunteer Ireland in delivering these awards.”

The 15th annual Volunteer Ireland Awards take place on Friday, December 2 in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to share the celebration where Volunteer Ireland will announce the winners in each category and name Ireland’s Volunteer of the Year for 2022.