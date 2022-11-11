Dry day expected in Kilkenny but prepare for potential 'heavy falls' overnight

Mostly cloudy today (Friday) with lots of dry weather and only occasional rain or drizzle.
Another mild and windy day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in strong southerly winds.
On Friday night, outbreaks of rain will spread northwards across the country, with heavy falls possible in parts of the south or west. Some dry periods too.
It will be another mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
Light southerly winds will increase moderate overnight.
