BREAKING: Kilkenny On Ice unable to open this year

Kilkenny on Ice at Cillín Hill
Kilkenny On Ice is unable to open this year due to excessive insurance costs.
Organisers have made the announcement 'with great regret and sadness'.
"We announce that due to the unaffordable excessive insurance costs we are unable to open this year," a statement from Kilkenny On Ice reads.
"We sincerely apologize to all our patrons, suppliers, schools and charities that we sponsor.
"We hope that you all have a safe and peaceful Christmas and we hope to see ye all again next year."
