11 Nov 2022

BREAKING: Kilkenny Music Festival cancelled for 2023

BREAKING: Kilkenny Music Festival cancelled for 2023

Kilkenny to miss out on landmark music event in 2023

Christopher Dunne

11 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

The organisers behind Kilkenny Music Festival have been forced to postpone the festival this year due to 'increased costs and venue issues'.

"This year we had hoped to bring back the Kilkenny Music Festival in some guise for 2023," a statement from the organisers reads.

"Unfortunately after much thought and in these uncertain times, we have decided to postpone for another year.

"Increased costs and some venue issues have led us to this difficult decision.

"We do however fully intend to spend this additional time in reorganizing the festival format, rebuilding our committee and planning our comeback.

"We would like to thank you all for your patience and support over the last few years and look forward to seeing you in 2024."

The Kilkenny Music Festival is the largest of its kind in the south of Ireland and in its last edition hosted more than 100 competitions across choral, vocal solo, dramatic and instrumental performances featuring competitors from all over Ireland.

The festival brings together a wide spread of ages and talents with competitions which cater for all levels and walks of life.

