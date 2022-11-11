Teen disco in Kilkenny cancelled

Due to ongoing upgrading of facilities and groundworks at Kilkenny Rugby Club, organisers are unable to hold their upcoming disco on Friday, November 25.
The next disco will now take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Tickets for this disco will go on sale in early December with date and time to be confirmed.
"Stay safe and many thanks for your continued support for our club fundraiser," a statement from the organising committee reads.
