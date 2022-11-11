Concerns over increase of anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny park

Councillor Eugene McGuinness has raised concerns over 'a marked increase in anti-social behaviour' at Peace Park in Kilkenny city.

Cllr McGuinness raised the matter at today's meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District Council at City Hall.

"Anti-social behaviour is particularly prevalent in the vicinity of the swimming pool in Peace Park and there was a young chap assaulted there recently," he said.

"There's also been an increase in people abusing drugs and drink in the area," he added.

The city councillor then called for gardaí to patrol the area more regularly at night and enquired about the possibility of enhanced lighting in the park to Area Engineer, Ian Gardner.

Gardner stated that the current lighting in the park is sodium lighting and that they will be replaced in the near-future with stronger LED lighting.

Chairman of Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Martin Brett, said that the anti-social issues with Peace Park have been brought up at meetings of the JPC and that he would be happy for Cllr Eugene McGuinness to raise them with local gardaí at the next monthly meeting.