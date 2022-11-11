Drivers behaving 'as if they own the roads' in Kilkenny

File Photo
Cllr Maria Dollard has voiced concern over the behaviour of local drivers at this month's meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District Council.
"Drivers are behaving as if they own the roads in Kilkenny," she told elected members in City Hall.
"People are parking on footpaths and double yellow lines without regard to pedestrians.
"Drivers need to be reminded that its pedestrians and cyclists who have priority on our roads."
Cllr Dollard raised the issue with Area Engineer Ian Gardner.
Gardner stated that such behaviour from drivers is 'very disappointing'.
He pointed out that fines have doubled for numerous traffic offences recently in a bid to act as a deterrent for such behaviour.
The Council have committed to continuing to liaise with traffic wardens and local gardaí to address driver behaviour issues locally.
