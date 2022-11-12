Search

12 Nov 2022

Public consultation on sustainable mobility plan to shape future of Kilkenny City

John Street in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny People

12 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The first of a number of public events to inform people, invite feedback, and foster discussion around a new sustainable mobility plan for Kilkenny City, will take place on Tuesday, November 22.

Kilkenny County Council want to hear from the citizens of Kilkenny on how to shape mobility patterns in the city and how people move to, from and through the city in the future.

Transport is in a time of a transformation and alternatives to the private car are now essential to offer choice to all citizens.

A Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) is a plan to address the mobility needs of people and businesses in the city and its surroundings. The main objectives of SUMPs are to improve accessibility and quality of life for the citizens and to encourage the use of more sustainable modes of transport.

This means a shift away from a city dominated by cars towards a city designed for people with more space allocated to walking, cycling and public transport. The SUMP will also consider new innovative transport solutions such as shared bike schemes, shared cars and Park and Strides or Park and Pedal options.

The medieval lanes, slips, streets and buildings in Kilkenny provide challenges to mobility but it is against this rich tapestry that the story of Kilkenny’s history is told. Involvement and cooperation across different levels of government, with citizens, stakeholders, and private stakeholders is essential to ensure that the heritage of Kilkenny is protected when planning for our future mobility needs.

The sustainability, resilience and health of the city will be foremost in the planning ensuring that carbon emissions, air quality, noise pollution and the greening of the city are all taken into consideration. 

This process has been designed by stakeholder and engagement firm, Connect the Dots, on behalf of Kilkenny County Council, to allow locals to be the main force driving the vision of the city. The first of many events, to inform the public and foster discussion around the plan vision and objectives, will take place on Tuesday, November 22 between 4pm and 8pm.  

Áine McBeth on behalf of Connect the Dots, is encouraging the public to attend.

"We want to hear the public’s perspective and gather ideas from those who live, work and visit the city. We want to hear from people of all ages and abilities and would encourage young people in particular to attend and shape their future," she said.

This interactive exhibition style event in the Medieval Mile Museum will provide the public with opportunities to have their say.

Register for the event here.

News

