12 Nov 2022

Get ready: Santa is coming back to Market Cross in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

He's making a list... Santa Claus is coming to town

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

12 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Market Cross Shopping Centre have been launching Christmas and hosting Santa’s arrival since 1994 – 2019.

Having broken the tradition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the centre has confirmed Santa will be back in its new Winter Wonderland Grotto this year — bigger and better than ever! The Christmas launch takes place on November 26 at noon.

In addition, there will be Ms Claus, mischievous elves, facepainting and walkabout costume characters along with entertainment by the amazingly talented Black Gambit - master of magic and illusion!

At 12.30 Santa Claus will arrive by a dust of magic, ready to meet and greet all the girls and boys for their free photo then at 1.30pm making his way to his new Winter Wonderland Grotto on the first floor beside House of Pretzels for 2pm.

It’s an event not to be missed!

