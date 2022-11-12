Footage circulating online of two men fighting on busy street in Tipperary

Footage has been circulating online and in WhatsApp groups of two men fighting in The Square in Thurles.
The video - which lasts for two minutes and 41 seconds - is being widely shared on social media and shows two men engaging in a fist fight while shocked onlookers watch on.
The violent altercation takes place on the street of the busy thoroughfare in the heart of Thurles - affecting traffic in the area for a period of time.
Eventually, gardaí arrive on the scene and break up the fight.
