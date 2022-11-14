Man (60s) killed in tragic road traffic collision

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary yesterday evening Sunday November 13, 2022 at approximately 7.30pm.
The fatal collision involved a pedestrian and a car.
The male pedestrian, 67 years of age was fatally injured.
The male driver of the car, 42 years of age was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment.
His injuries are non-life threatening.
The road remained closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision investigators began conducting an examination of the scene at first light. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, between 7pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
