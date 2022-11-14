Search

14 Nov 2022

Santa Claus to pay a visit as Festival of Light returns to Kilkenny

Santa Claus to pay a visit as Festival of Light returns to Kilkenny

Sarah Cahill, Cliona O'Connor, Siofra Coogan and Isobel O'Connor at a previous Festival of Light in Castlecomer PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Castlecomer will be shining bright as the Festival of Light returns for Christmas 2022.

Coming to the town on November 25, the Festival of Light will begin with Santa’s arrival at 6pm, where he will turn on the town’s lights and Christmas Tree.

Families will then parade to the Estate Yard at Castlecomer Discovery Park, where there will be music, food and craft stalls.

With the stalls wrapping up at 9.30pm people will make it home just in time for the Late Late Toy Show!

The community event is organised by the Synergy Group, a Castlecomer Town Development Association that aims to make Castlecomer a great place to live, work and do business.

The event involves all aspects of the community including local schools.

