Tributes paid to Carlow teen following tragic death

The community in Carlow Town have been paying tributes to teenager Daniel Butler (13) following his tragic death last Saturday.

It is reported that Daniel died after sustaining injuries from a fall.

He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and sadly passed away from the injuries sustained despite the best efforts of medical staff to save him.

Daniel was known for being a talented athlete and was a member of Carlow Karate Club. He is reported to have won multiple competitions in the sport.

Also reacting to the tragic news was Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club: "Sometimes in life words fail us!

"Tragically, this is one of those occasions. As news filtered through of the tragic and untimely passing of Daniel Butler, our club, our community and our county as a whole are totally numbed and utterly devastated.

"Easily recognisable in his blue shorts and green helmet, Daniel hurled with our club from a very young age, as does his adored sister Lucy. Daniel was an exceptional young man who made a lasting positive impression on all those who were lucky enough to meet him.

"To his heartbroken parents Richard and Iwona, his cherished sister Lucy, family, friends, schoolmates and teammates we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences. May Daniel's gentle soul rest in peace, agus ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

He was a student at Presentation College in Carlow and many fellow students have been leaving their condolences following his death.

Daniel is the cherished only son of Richard and Iwona, and greatly adored brother of Lucy. He is deeply regretted by his heart-broken grandparents, uncle, aunt, cousins, classmates and staff in Presentation College, friends in Carlow Karate Club, his kind neighbours in Castle Oaks along with extended family and friends in Ireland, Poland, Luxembourg and Jersey.

Daniel is reposing in Byrne's Funeral Home, Station Road, tomorrow (Tuesday) from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal will take place on Wednesday to arrive in Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow, for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

The family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support, kindness and understanding at this most difficult time.