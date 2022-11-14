Search

14 Nov 2022

Kilkenny schools ready to rock with 'All Shook Up' in Watergate Theatre

KILKENNY

Cast of All Shook Up - students from St Kieran's College and Presentation Kilkenny. PICTURES: HARRY REID

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

14 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Tickets are flying out the gate for one of the most eagerly-anticipated theatrical/musical events of Kilkenny’s calendar year.

Once again a Presentation/St Kierans TY collaboration prepares to tread the boards. After their sell-out success earlier this year, the TY students will dazzle their audiences once more — this time with the hit musical, inspired by the music of Elvis Presley, ‘All Shook Up’, by Joe Dipietro (Licence from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.)

The musical — loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night — sees the guitar-playing hero arriving in a quiet 1950s town. But it is not quiet for long once his hip-swivelling, lip-curling musical magic starts to loosen up the town and its inhabitants.
Including such classics as Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, this high energy musical delight will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

This collaboration is not just a theatrical highlight, it is also a highlight in TY terms. Students from both schools learn the varied skills associated with musical theatre, from acting, singing and dancing, to working as a team, working to deadlines, and producing magic on the stage. There is plenty of learning experience off stage too.

Students from both schools are involved in all aspects of the production. Their skills are employed and honed in make-up, hair, advertising, PR, programme design, set design, costumes, photography, fundraising, and let’s not forget the collaboration needed to assemble a first rate raffle.

The TY students are not on their own. Teachers volunteer from both schools to support the students and this heart warming musical is expertly coordinated and brought to the stage by director Sarah Brennan, choreographer Roisin Currid, music director Mary Minchin and production manager Richard Dunphy.

So if you want a night of musical magic, a story to lift your heart, and a cast of young actors to delight you, All Shook Up is not to be missed.

It’s in the Watergate Theatre Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26. Evening shows all three nights start at 7.30pm, and a matinee on Saturday starts at 2.30pm.

TICKETS
Tickets can be bought online from www.watergatetheatre.ie. Book now to avoid disappointment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media