Kilkenny schools ready to rock with 'All Shook Up' in Watergate Theatre

Tickets are flying out the gate for one of the most eagerly-anticipated theatrical/musical events of Kilkenny’s calendar year.

Once again a Presentation/St Kierans TY collaboration prepares to tread the boards. After their sell-out success earlier this year, the TY students will dazzle their audiences once more — this time with the hit musical, inspired by the music of Elvis Presley, ‘All Shook Up’, by Joe Dipietro (Licence from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.)

The musical — loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night — sees the guitar-playing hero arriving in a quiet 1950s town. But it is not quiet for long once his hip-swivelling, lip-curling musical magic starts to loosen up the town and its inhabitants.

Including such classics as Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, this high energy musical delight will have audiences dancing in the aisles.



This collaboration is not just a theatrical highlight, it is also a highlight in TY terms. Students from both schools learn the varied skills associated with musical theatre, from acting, singing and dancing, to working as a team, working to deadlines, and producing magic on the stage. There is plenty of learning experience off stage too.

Students from both schools are involved in all aspects of the production. Their skills are employed and honed in make-up, hair, advertising, PR, programme design, set design, costumes, photography, fundraising, and let’s not forget the collaboration needed to assemble a first rate raffle.

The TY students are not on their own. Teachers volunteer from both schools to support the students and this heart warming musical is expertly coordinated and brought to the stage by director Sarah Brennan, choreographer Roisin Currid, music director Mary Minchin and production manager Richard Dunphy.



So if you want a night of musical magic, a story to lift your heart, and a cast of young actors to delight you, All Shook Up is not to be missed.

It’s in the Watergate Theatre Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26. Evening shows all three nights start at 7.30pm, and a matinee on Saturday starts at 2.30pm.

TICKETS

Tickets can be bought online from www.watergatetheatre.ie. Book now to avoid disappointment.