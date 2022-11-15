Fran Grincell gearing up for annual 'Kickathon' to raise funds for Kilkenny's Cois Nore

Sheila Murphy (Cois Nore Fundraising Coordinator), Mary Dolan (Cois Nore Manager), Fran Grincell and Kiera O’Connor (Cois Nore Administrator)
Kilkenny's Fran Grincell will be raising funds for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre as part of his annual Kickathon again this year.
Running from November 21 to December 2, Fran will be out every night in the outdoor seating area on Parliament Street, Kilkenny. The event has been a huge success in recent years, raising funds for the worthy local cause.
Keep an eye on Cois Nore’s social media for the best ways to donate.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.