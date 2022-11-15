Pedestrian who died in Carrick-on-Suir was former chairman of GAA club

The 67-year-old pedestrian who tragically died in a collision with a vehicle in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday evening has been named locally as John “Toddler” Maher.

Mr Maher was well known in Carrick-on-Suir for his voluntary work with St Molleran's GAA Club and formerly served as the club's chairman. His tragic death has caused deep shock and sadness in Carrick-on-Suir.

He was fatally injured with he was involved in a collision with a car at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir not far from his home at approximately 7.30pm on Sunday.

The 42-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir between 7pm and 8pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.